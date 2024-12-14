DMK defers Dec 18 executive council meeting, cites downpour forecast and Parliament session

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK deferred its December 18 executive council meeting on Saturday owing to the heavy rain forecast issued for various districts in the State and the ongoing session of the Parliament.

A release issued by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said that the executive council meeting scheduled for December 18 has been postponed as the party MPs must take part in a debate on major issues affecting the people in the ongoing Parliament session and the heavy rainfall forecast issued for many districts of the State.

The release said a fresh date would be notified for the DMK executive council meeting.

The convention of the executive council would be a major precursor to the all-important meeting of the DMK general council, the most powerful decision making body which must ratify the organisational changes in the party.

Coming in the backdrop of rumoured rejig in the party unit, mainly the division of the party districts, the deferment of the executive council meeting gains significance as it could further delay the general council meeting said to be scheduled for January 2024.