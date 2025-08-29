DMK councillor alleges tender scam, protests own party's Mayor in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Alleging irregularities in the floating of tenders, a DMK council member staged a sit-in protest with the support of a few other members during the Tiruchy Corporation meeting against his own party’s Mayor Mu Anbalagan.

The Mayor denied the charges and said that a re-tender would be floated after the controversy.

The Tiruchy Corporation’s meeting was in for a ruckus when Mayor Mu Anbalagan-chaired council was interrupted by a few members. While the mayor was explaining the ongoing works of the civic body, the DMK council member T Muthuselvam intervened and charged that there was an irregularity in the tender process for the cycle stand at Chathiram Bus Stand. He alleged that the tender floated for the toilet in the Chathiram bus stand earned a good revenue but in the cycle stand, there was less profit and so he suspected wrongful deeds in the tender process and demanded to cancel it and float a fresh one.

However, the Mayor denied the charges and said that there was no chance of cancelling the already floated tender.

Muthuselvam continued his argument and sat on the floor in protest, demanding a clarification. Subsequently, another DMK member, Ramadas, also joined him and demanded to cancel the tender.

The Mayor clarified that there would be some practical issues in cancelling the tender. However, the members continued to demand the cancellation of the tender.

The Commissioner, Madhubalan, intervened and stated that steps would be taken to issue a new tender at the market value. Subsequently, the protest was withdrawn.