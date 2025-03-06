DMK council members stage sit-in protest against DMK Chairperson

CHENNAI: DMK council members of Pattukkottai Municipality staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday against the Chairperson of the same party for failing to release funds for development works in their wards.

The council meeting of Pattukkottai Municipality was held chaired by the DMK Chairperson Shanmugapriya and all the 33 council members took part and a series of resolutions were passed.

While the meeting was on, the members from the ruling DMK raised concerns that they were not releasing funds for the developmental works and demanded a proper response from the chairperson but the chairperson without responding to their demands, switched on to other subjects and this annoyed the members.

When the members continued to raise questions, the chairperson completed the meeting in haste and left the meeting hall.

Subsequently, eight DMK council members -- Santhi, Raguraman, Priya, Mahalakshmi, Kumar, Ramalingam, Ravikumar and Gomathi commenced a sit-in protest inside the meeting hall claiming that the chairperson failed to pay attention to their repeated demands.

They charged that the chairperson is very particular in satisfying the requirements of the members from opposition parties.

“For the past three years, no developmental works had been initiated in our wards. Even though we are from the ruling DMK, the chairperson does not pay attention. We need to face the people who have elected us. When we put forth the demands, the chairperson skips our debate by all means,” said Raguraman.

He also charged that the chairperson has been fulfilling all the demands of opposition parties who have been ridiculing the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister in public but never cared about the members of her own party.

The members said that they would send a complaint to the party headquarters and to the Chief Minister. The protest continued till the news came last as no one had come for a talk.