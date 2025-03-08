DMK convenes MPs meet on March 9 to discuss party’s strategy for upcoming parliament session

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a meeting of its MPs on March 9 to discuss the party’s floor strategy to be adopted during the ensuing parliament session, which begins on Monday.

A release issued by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Saturday said the meeting of DMK Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will take place at Murasoli Maran Hall in party headquarters Anna Arivalayam at 10:30 am on Sunday.

According to the release, the ensuing session of the Parliament would be the agenda of the meeting. The DMK, which has been strongly voicing its concerns on the issue of linguistic policy and the proposed delimitation exercise to be reportedly undertaken by the delimitation commission in 2026, could vociferously raise it in both houses of the Parliament.

Also, the issue of delay in allocation of MGNREGA funds due to the state from the union government and denial of funds for flood relief and Samagraha Siksha scheme for non-acceptance of national education policy would be raised by the DMK MPs in the Parliament.

With the opposition, including fledgeling TVK led by Actor Vijay criticising the performance of DMK MPs in the Parliament, more so in the backdrop of the party, raising the delimitation issue, the DMK would attempt to silence critics through its performance during the ensuing session of the Parliament.