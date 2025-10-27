DMK, Congress now united for nation’s welfare and Tamil Nadu’s progress: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday said that although the DMK and the Congress once took different political paths, both parties now stand united by shared ideals for the nation’s welfare, Tamil Nadu’s progress and the unity of India.

Speaking at the wedding of Virudhunagar East district Congress committee president Sreeraja Chokkar’s family at the Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said that the cordial understanding between the two parties had matured into an ideological bond rooted in mutual respect and cooperation.

“The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Congress once travelled separate roads. But today, for the welfare of the people, for Tamil Nadu’s development and for India’s unity, we walk together with a shared vision. The understanding and ideological relationship between the two parties will certainly safeguard the future of the nation,” he said.

Turning to the broader political context, Stalin said the bond between the DMK and the Congress was not merely political but ideological. “Rahul Gandhi, the young leader of the Congress, has shown me personal affection that words cannot describe. When I speak of him, I call him my dear brother because whenever we meet or talk on the phone, he greets me as ‘my dear brother’. That warmth reflects the genuine friendship between our parties. No other political leader has shown such affection, and it is something I will never forget,” he said.

Stating that the DMK-Congress relationship was grounded in shared democratic and constitutional values that resonated today as the true voice of India, Stalin said, “This is the very sentiment I expect from everyone, the belief that the nation’s welfare must come before individual interest. The friendship between our two political movements continues in that spirit today. The mutual understanding and ideological bond that have developed between the DMK and the Congress will certainly safeguard the future of this nation. That is a firm conviction.”

Recalling his long association with the groom’s late grandfather, Chokkar, who had served as MLA of the Sivakasi constituency and as a key member of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce, Stalin said he was a respected legislator known for his sincerity and concern for traders’ welfare.

On a personal note, Stalin urged the newlyweds to give their future children beautiful Tamil names and blessed them to lead a happy and purposeful life.