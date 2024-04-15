DMK & Congress kept people of Tamil Nadu in the dark over Katchatheevu island issue: PM Modi

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the DMK in Tamil Nadu connived with the Congress and handed over the Katchatheevu island to a foreign nation, adding both parties kept the people of the state in the dark for several decades over the issue.

Speaking at a massive election rally in Tirunelveli's Ambasamudram grounds, PM Modi said the matter on Katchatheevu island has now been brought into the open by the BJP while noting that the development of the past had gone on to cause major difficulties for the fisherfolks of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking on the drugs menace in the state, PM Modi also said that the people of Tamil Nadu know very well who was protecting the drugs mafia.

PM Modi said that the people of Tamil Nadu through ballots must give a fitting response to those who were protecting the drugs mafia.

He also said that the BJP manifesto which was released on Tamil New Year day focused on promoting Tamil -- one of the oldest languages in the world.

He said that Thiruvalluvar culture centres would be set up across the globe to promote Tamil culture and make the world familiar with the rich culture and, legacy of Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi also said that the DMK and Congress were opposed to Tamil symbols and culture and pointed out the reservations raised by the parties against 'Sengol'.

He called upon the people of Tamil Nadu not to forget those who do not pay respects to the culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi also said that the Central government has sanctioned Vande Bharat Express from Tirunelveli to Chennai, and this has eased the travel.

The Prime Minister also said that Bullet Train project will also be sanctioned for south India by the new government.

PM Modi also said that the political analysts based in Delhi were surprised at the "blessings and love showered by mothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu".

PM Modi said that Tamil heroes like Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Rani Velu Nachiyar, Maruthu brothers, and Muthuramalinga Thevar were national heroes.

He also said that freedom fighter, V.O. Chidambaram Pillai is an inspiration for him.

PM Modi also said that K. Kamaraj, who was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was an upright leader. He said that the DMK and Congress were even insulting the legacy of the great leader.

PM Modi said that the BJP was taking forward the legacy of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, M.G. Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR. He said that the DMK was constantly attacking the legacy of MGR and J. Jayalalithaa.

PM Modi further said that he was working for a 'Viksit Tamil Nadu' along with a 'Viksit Bharat'. He said that the DMK and Congress were opposing all development-related work in the state.

PM Modi said: "You have voted for the DMK and the Congress in several elections but do vote for the BJP this time, and see the difference. I am thinking 24x7 about a developed Bharat by 2047. I want that development to happen, and Tamil Nadu should not be left behind in this development."

Acknowledging the crowd and the reception of the people of his rallies, PM Modi said: "I feel that this is a victory meet and not an election meet."

BJP candidates for Lok Sabha polls, Nainar Nagendran (Tirunelveli LS seat), Raadhika Sarathkumar (Virudhunagar), John Pandian (Tenkasi), Pon Radhakrishnan (Kanniyakumari), and Vijayaseelan (Thoothukudi) were also present on the stage along with PM Modi during the programme.

PM Modi, urging the people to support the BJP candidates, said that he wants these leaders to be elected and work with him in Delhi in the next government.