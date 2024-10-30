DMK, Congress allied only for vote bank politics: BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: Commenting on the Tamil Nadu Congress leaders' demand to share power with DMK in the state government, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said that both parties were allied only for vote bank politics, adding that the state will have a coalition government in 2026. "The DMK was fighting against Congress in the past.

During the emergency period, the Congress imprisoned Stalin. They (Congress and DMK) are allied only for vote bank politics. Now at least after Vijay's (actor and TVK chief) words, the Congress has the courage to ask the DMK to share power with them," Soundararajan told ANI. "Gradually other alliance partners of the DMK will also ask for power sharing.

In 2026, we will see a coalition government in Tamil Nadu," she added. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Congress General Secretary Saravanan wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, demanding Cabinet berths for his party and all other alliance partners of the DMK in the state.

"I have written a letter to Chief Minister Stalin, saying that all alliance parties should be given their due importance by sharing with them Cabinet berths. What I have expressed in the letter is the views of my party workers," Saravanan told ANI.

He pointed out actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay's statement that his party would share power with its alliance partners even if they get a single-party majority.

Earlier, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, another DMK ally in the state, also demanded a Cabinet berth. These parties have been more assertive after Vijay's declaration that he is open to sharing power with allies in his party's first public rally in Vikravandi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu law minister S Regupathy targeted Actor Vijay's Tamilga Vatri Kajhgam (TVK) party, saying that the party is not an A team or B team, but the BJP's C team. He further added that Sunday's TVK public meeting was more like a grand film than a real meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu law minister S Regupathy said, "Actor Vijay's TVK (Tamilga Vatri Kajhgam) party is not an A team or B team, but it is BJP's C team. It is clear that the Dravidian model of governance cannot be removed from the minds of the people. Yesterday's TVK public meeting was more like a grand film than a real meeting." (ANI)