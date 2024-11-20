DMK condemns BJP led union govt, asks cadre to begin Assembly poll campaign from today

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime in the backdrop of the Opposition criticising it of softening its approach towards the saffron party, the ruling DMK on Wednesday condemned the BJP led union government for indulging in “anti-democratic, anti-people and unconstitutional” activities, which included among others imposition of “one nation, one election” proposal, Wakf amendment bill, bias in even allocation of disaster relief funds to non-BJP ruled states and reducing allocation for MNREGS.

Passing resolutions to this effect at the high-level executive committee meeting held at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK also advised its party rank and file to start the campaign for the 2026 Assembly polls from today.

In a resolution adopted to this effect at its high-level executive committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister and party president M K Stalin at party party headquarters Anna Arivalayam here, the DMK also referred to neglect of regional languages and celebration of Hindi month and delay in conduct of case census along with population census among others, and said that the DMK high-level executive committee registers its strong condemnation to the BJP led union government’s “anti-democratic, anti-people and unconstitutional activities”.

Flagging the burning Manipur issue, the DMK meet also resolved that the union government, mainly Prime Minister Narendra Modi must stop remaining a spectator and immediately ensure the safety of ‘everyone’ in Manipur and revive humaneness in the violence torn state.

In another resolution, the DMK insisted that the requests of the Tamil Nadu government must be included in the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission and the Union Government must accept the same.

The DMK listed as BJP’s undemocratic and unconstitutional activities the non-implementation of Mandal Commission recommendation based reservation in all departments of the union government, 9.2% unemployment rate, inaction on continuous rail accidents and delay in releasing funds to states under Samagra Siksha scheme and usurping of constitutionally guaranteed rights of states.

Accusing the BJP regime of not implementing any of its promises made before the 2014 Parliamentary election, the DMK resolution said that the ‘sluggish’ BJP regime did not take any action to fulfil the promises.

The BJP regime is undermining the moral traditions and Constitutional principles of India, and only implementing its sectarian ideas, the DMK remarked.

The BJP regime must sideline the ideas destroying the plurality of the nation and engage in activities that would ensure minimum benefit to all sections of the people at least after the people denied them majority in their third term at office, the DMK added.