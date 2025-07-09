DMK committed to dignified slum rehabilitation, says Min Anbarasan

CHENNAI: Minister for MSME TM Anbarasan, on Tuesday, said theDMK government is committed to transforming slum rehabilitation by providing more spacious and dignified housing to the urban poor.

He was speaking after inspecting the ongoing construction of 1,800 tenements at the Kotturpuram project site, under the Saidapet assembly constituency.

The project, undertaken by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 307.24 crore.

"With the vision to uplift the lives of those residing in slums, Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar launched the Slum Clearance Board in 1970. In Kotturpuram, 1,476 units of just 216 sq ft. were built then. Today, under the leadership of our Chief Minister, we are constructing tenements with a minimum area of 400 sq. ft. to ensure better living conditions," Anbarasan said.

He noted that the older structures were demolished and are being replaced with six-storey buildings.

"The project will be completed by December 2025. Based on expert recommendations, over 30,000 houses in Chennai and 3,000 in other districts were found structurally weak. Reconstruction efforts have delivered 18,275 new apartments in 43 locations, with work underway on another 15,294 flats in 34 sites," he added.

Later in the day, the Minister distributed appointment orders to 44 Assistant Engineers recruited via TNPSC for the TNUHDB and highlighted that 325 staff members have joined the Board during the DMK's current tenure.

TNUHDB senior officials, including Managing Director Shreya P Singh and Chief Engineers, were present.