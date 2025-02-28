DMK chieftains issuing threats to Collectors & SPs too, says EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said a DMK functionary issued threats to Dharmapuri district Collector and Superintendent of Police. Strongly condemning the incident, the AIADMK general secretary said that the Dharmapuri incident was a tip of an iceberg.

Palaniswami said that this would soon come to an end and the State would be free from the clutches of dynastic politics.

Ministers and their party functionaries are acting like chieftains in the MK Stalin-led monarchy and they are threatening the government officials into submitting to their whims, the LoP charged. If the Collectors and senior officers are in such a worse situation, it is impossible to imagine the sufferings of the common people in the State, said Palaniswami in his social media post.

He continued the tirade against the ruling party and said that government officials were under tremendous pressure and exhausted from the stress due to the intimidation of the ruling party men. This is the reason why the officials are venting out their ire and violating the rights while discharging their duty. The people of the State would soon put an end to the DMK regime to escape from the suffering, he added.