DMK certain of its defeat: Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said the DMK is blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent visits to Tamil Nadu because the ruling party is certain of its defeat in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing reporters in Tirupur, Annamalai criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for stepping out of his house only for foreign trips to Dubai, Spain and Singapore. “But the DMK does not speak about it. Even last year, the PM visited Tamil Nadu most number of times, when there were no elections. As the defeat of DMK is certain, the party has been pointing to the issue of frequent visits by the PM,” he said.

Further, Annamalai said the Prime Minister had sold only tea, but those in the INDIA bloc were selling the country. “People are watching everything,” he added.