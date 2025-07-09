DMK calls for MPs’ meet on July 18 to discuss strategy for Monsoon Session

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a meeting of his party MPs on July 18 to discuss its floor strategy for the upcoming Parliament session beginning July 19.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, in a statement, said that a meeting of the DMK Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs would be chaired by Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin at Murasoli Maran hall in party headquarters Anna Arivalayam at 10.30 am on July 18.

The statement described the upcoming Parliament session as the agenda of the meeting. The DMK is likely to go all guns blazing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP on the issue of devolution of funds and upholding the rights of the State.

With the AIADMK-BJP combined launching their campaign tours against its incumbent government, the DMK is expected to use Parliament to up its ante against the opposition alliance and counter the opposition rhetoric by making noise in the national capital. Issues like the non-release of SSA funds are planned to be taken up in the session.