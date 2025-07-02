DMK cadre charged up to expose BJP’s anti-Tamil agenda, says Min Anbil Mahesh

TIRUCHY: State School Education Minister and DMK senior leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stated on Tuesday that DMK cadre would create awareness among first-time voters about the government's achievements and explain the biased fund allocation and anti-Tamil Nadu activities by the Union government through door-to-door campaigns.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, the senior DMK leader explained in detail the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ mission carried out by the party. Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stated that the Tiruchy south DMK district comprises the Tiruverumbur, Manapparai, and Tiruchy East assembly constituencies, with a total of 871 polling booths. The DMK cadre will meet the people in person through a door-to-door campaign. “We will create awareness about the achievements of the government in the last four years, especially for first-time voters. We would also explain how the BJP-led Union government is biased against Tamil Nadu in terms of fund allocation and various other anti-Tamil Nadu activities. This will help us ensure people join the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign,” said the minister.

Stating that the DMK cadre are assigned to meet the public well ahead of the Assembly polls to create awareness about how the anti-Tamil attitude of the BJP-led central government is affecting the State, the minister said the cadre would visit each household, irrespective of the party they belong to. “They will meet each voter in every polling booth and rope in the voters in the age group between 18 and 25,” said that the achievements of the Stalin-led Dravidian model government will be shared among the general public.