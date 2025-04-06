DMK blows its own horn after GoI report puts TN on top in GSDP growth

CHENNAI: Hours after the report of the Union Statistic Ministry, putting TN’s real economic growth rate at 9.69% for 2024-25, highest for any state, hit the headlines, the state machinery went on a publicity blitz to trumpet its achievement to offset criticisms.

Chief Minister MK Stalin himself led the PR overdrive by popularising it on his social media handle. “Tamil Nadu leads the nation with 9.69% growth, the highest in India. More commendable is the fact that we have managed to achieve this with our unwavering focus on inclusivity, gender equality and geographical spread of growth. Driven by sound fundamentals, steady governance and a clear strategic vision, our Dravidian model is shaping the future of our State and the people. We are powering ahead on our pursuit of a $1 trillion economy with vigour and determination.”

A few hours later, state Industries minister TRB Rajaa, in a hurriedly convened press conference, attributed the highest growth for the state in a decade to Stalin’s hard work and planning. “The success is rooted in a carefully balanced growth between the tertiary (services) and the secondary (industrial) sectors.”

Citing the growth of tertiary services sector (12.7%) and secondary manufacturing/construction sector (9%), Rajaa said Tamil Nadu’s strong industrial base, combined with its advanced service economy, was why it stood resilient even during global slowdowns.

State Finance minister Thangam Thennarasu also pitched in shortly, telling media persons in his native Virudhu Nagar that the state's economy has expanded to Rs. 14.53 lakh crore at constant prices and Rs 23.64 lakh crore at current prices—the highest ever. “This is a testament to the visionary leadership of our chief minister, whose focus on people's welfare, inclusive development, and job creation has propelled Tamil Nadu’s growth story.”

Needless to say, the DMK keyboard warriors besides the who’s who of the party and the government reposted the CM’s celebratory social media posts, understandably, to jack up the popularity quotient of the incumbent government.