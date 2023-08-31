DMK blocking MGR noon meal scheme boards: Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Wednesday alleged that the administration of Greater Chennai Corporation is blacking out former chief minister MG Ramachandran nutritious midday meal scheme to popuralise the DMK government’s breakfast scheme. He called it political vendetta and demanded the authorities to look into the issue and take appropriate measures.

The name boards on Puratchi Thalaivar MGR nutritious meal scheme installed in several schools and anganwadi centres in Chennai is missing. However, the posters of the newly launched breakfast scheme have been pasted with an ulterior motive. The ruling government can publicise their schemes, but it should not be done by wiping out such a pioneer scheme launched by the AIADMK in 1982, Jayakuamar told reporters after submitting a petition to Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan in this regard.