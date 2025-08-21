DMK blind to cleanliness workers’ plight: TN BJP chief Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday accused the ruling DMK government of failing to address the demands of cleanliness workers who have been staging protests across the State seeking permanent employment and better service conditions.

"Cleanliness workers have been holding continuous protests in Chennai, Cuddalore, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Tirupur and several other districts pressing demands, including job regularisation, as promised under poll assurance number 285. Instead of engaging with them, the ruling party is using force, detaining them, and even targeting social activists who extend support to the community. This raises questions about the government's commitment to social justice," Nainar said in a statement.

He further criticised the Chief Minister, MK Stalin, saying that the government had failed to keep its assurances to the working class. "During every election, promises were made to improve the lives of cleanliness workers. But after coming to power, they are ignored. The hardships of these workers remain unaddressed," he said.

Declaring BJP's support to the protesting cleanliness workers, he added, "The party will stand by the workers protesting across the State. If the government attempts to suppress public anger and discontent through force, it will face serious consequences."

Cleanliness workers have been on strike in multiple districts for the past week, demanding regularisation of jobs, equal pay, and improved working conditions.