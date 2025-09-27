Begin typing your search...

    DMK bifurcates Tirunelveli unit, names chiefs
    CHENNAI: The DMK on Friday announced the bifurcation of its Tirunelveli district unit into Tirunelveli East and Tirunelveli West to streamline party administration.

    According to a statement issued by party general secretary Duraimurugan, former Assembly Speaker R Avudaiyappan has been named district in-charge for Tirunelveli West, which will oversee the Ambasamudram and Alangulam Assembly constituencies.

    M Grahambell has been appointed the district in-charge for Tirunelveli East, comprising Nanguneri and Radhapuram constituencies. He said the restructuring aimed for better party functioning.

