DMK biased in handling online abuse, says Union Minister L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Sunday called for responsible journalism, warning that action would be taken against those misusing media freedom to spread misinformation or act against national interests.

Speaking at a National Journalists’ Association event in Alwarpet, Murugan recalled the dark days of the Emergency, stating, “Fifty years ago, the country was turned into a prison. The press had no freedom under that tyrannical regime. Today, the media enjoys unparalleled freedom, and it must be exercised with responsibility.”

He cited the recent Operation Sindoor, during which widespread fake news was detected. “Over 8,000 X pages were blocked, and several were warned. More than 400 volunteers were engaged in tackling misinformation,” he said, adding that steps have been initiated to regulate social media.

Criticising selective action by the Tamil Nadu police, Murugan alleged, “If a right-wing supporter posts a tweet, they are arrested immediately. But when we lodged a complaint against DMK MP A Raja for his defamatory comments about Home Minister Amit Shah, no action was taken.” The minister also pointed to recent instances of fake news by Tamil TV channels, urging accountability and legal recourse.

"Two days ago, a popular Tamil TV channel aired false information regarding water tariffs. The Press Information Bureau promptly issued a clarification," he said.

Addressing reporters, Murugan dismissed VCK chief Thirumavalavan's jibe on alliance leadership, asserting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as clarified by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would lead the coalition.

"The DMK speaks of atheism and suddenly claims faith for political gain," he said, calling A Raja's remarks on the Home Minister "deeply condemnable."

On the PMK leadership rift, he declined to comment, terming it an "internal family issue."