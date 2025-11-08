DMK betrays PwD community: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has accused the DMK government of betraying differently-abled employees by cancelling their right to job regularisation through a new government order.

In a statement, Anbumani said that a government order issued by the Department for the Welfare of the Differently Abled Persons on October 30 has withdrawn the earlier provisions that allowed temporary differently-abled staff working for over two years to be made permanent.

"According to the new order, temporary differently-abled workers will now only receive additional marks — between 5 and 10 depending on their years of service — during recruitment exams or interviews. This appears beneficial on the surface but effectively nullifies earlier orders, which granted regularisation rights and allowed special recruitment drives," he added.

He further stated that the new rule ensures that more than 1,000 differently-abled employees, many with up to 20 years of service, will never be regularised. They must now compete in open exams with the younger generation, which is unfair.

He accused the DMK of hypocrisy, saying it often boasts of championing the rights of differently-abled persons but has instead “erected a wall blocking their future.

Calling the move a grave social injustice, Ramadoss warned that the differently-abled community would “teach the DMK a lesson in the next Assembly election.” He added that the PMK will ensure regularisation for all differently-abled temporary workers in the next regime.

In another statement, Anbumani wished Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief convenor Seeman on latter's birthday on Saturday.