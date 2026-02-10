DMK backs unions' Bharat Bandh

CHENNAI: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has extended its support to the Bharat bandh called by trade unions on Thursday, opposing the policies of the BJP-led Union government.
In a statement issued from the party headquarters on Tuesday, the DMK said that various trade unions, organisations and farmers' associations have called for a one-day nationwide shutdown to protest against the four labour codes and the Electricity Act.
The party said farmers' unions were also opposing the proposed changes to the employment guarantee scheme and the Seeds Act.
"The ruling DMK extends its full support to the protest called by the trade unions," the statement said.
The bandh, the DMK noted, is aimed at safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of workers and farmers and resisting policies that are perceived as anti-labour and anti-farmer.