Begin typing your search...
DMK appoints constituency observers for 2026 Assembly polls
Constituency observers have been appointed for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
CHENNAI: DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin has appointed constituency observers in preparation for the 2026 assembly polls.
According to a Maalaimalar report, observers have been appointed for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
Their responsibilities will include supervising the formation of booth committees, checking the accuracy of the voter list, and managing the addition and removal of voter names.
Next Story