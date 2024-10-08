Begin typing your search...

    DMK appoints constituency observers for 2026 Assembly polls

    Constituency observers have been appointed for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Oct 2024 3:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-10-08 03:47:14.0  )
    DMK appoints constituency observers for 2026 Assembly polls
    X

    MK Stalin 

    CHENNAI: DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin has appointed constituency observers in preparation for the 2026 assembly polls.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, observers have been appointed for all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

    Their responsibilities will include supervising the formation of booth committees, checking the accuracy of the voter list, and managing the addition and removal of voter names.

    DMKMK Stalin2026 Assembly polls
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick