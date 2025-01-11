DMK announces VC Chandhirakumar as candidate for Erode East bypoll

CHENNAI: DMK on Saturday announced its deputy propaganda secretary VC Chandhirakumar as its candidate for Erode East bypoll set to take place on February 5.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai announced that it was unanimously decided by them that a candidate of the DMK would contest Erode East bypoll on behalf of the INDIA bloc based on the consultations that took place between the All India Congress Committee leadership and the Tamil Nadu unit of the party, and the first ever request from chief minister and leader of the India bloc in Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, announced Selvaperunthagai in the statement.

Bypoll to the Erode East assembly constituency was necessitated for the second time now in the incumbent Assembly, owing to the recent demise of its MLA and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president EVKS Elangovan.

(Inputs from Bureau)