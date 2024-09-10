DMK ally, Thirumavalavan invites AIADMK for Oct 2 anti-liquor conference in Kallakurichi

CHENNAI: Ruling DMK's ally, Thol Thirumavalavan heading the VCK party, on Tuesday invited opposition AIADMK and all democratic parties to lend support to the VCK women's conference on elimination of liquor and narcotic substances to be held in Kallakurichi on Gandhi Jayanthi.

His open invite to the rival camp triggered speculation on the re-grouping of political parties ahead of the 2026 assembly election.

The AIADMK said its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would take a call on the invite, and took a dig at the VCK chief for his alleged silence during the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in the state.

When reporters sought his comments, DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin replied, "it's their (AIADMK's) wish," and declined to discuss further on the subject.

Addressing media here, Thirumavalavan, who stepped up his party's demand for a prohibition policy at national level, said the AIADMK and all democratic forces except the communal and caste parties, which were worse than liquor or drug addiction, were welcome to join his party's conference on October 2.

"In principle, we are not for promoting toddy (in lieu of liquor)," he said.

Asked why he chose to invite AIADMK rather than the ruling dispensation, Thirumavalavan replied that the successive governments had been hesitant in enforcing prohibition in Tamil Nadu.

"Even the AIADMK endorsed total prohibition but has not enforced it. Let them also join our conference. All those who wish can lend support because there is a need for all parties, who are on the same page, could join hands," Thirumavalavan said.

He further said "this is not for election, you need not relate it to polls. As far as we are concerned electoral alliance and coalition politics are entirely different. We are prepared to team with any political party except communal and caste forces that are worse than liquor or drug addiction," he added.

Asked if he was hinting at a change in electoral alliances, the VCK chief said, "this is different from our stand on electoral alliances.

Moreover, the assembly election is still a year and a half away and this is a premature question. VCK is still in the DMK-led alliance."

"We welcome it. Liquor should be eliminated and there should be complete prohibition in Tamil Nadu, which is also our stand," AIADMK senior leader Vaigaiselvan said.

During the tenure of former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, the then AIADMK government took steps to gradually reduce the number of TASMAC outlets, he said when asked for his reaction. He questioned Thirumavalavan's silence on the Kallakurchi hooch tragedy and said he should have exerted pressure on the DMK government.

"Despite this, the VCK has taken the present stand. We welcome it. Our general secretary will take a call and announce the decision," Vaigaiselvan said.