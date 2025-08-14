DMK allies to boycott Governor’s Independence Day tea party

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK allies, Congress, CPM, CPI, and VCK, announced on Tuesday that they would boycott Governor RN Ravi’s Independence Day tea party in protest against his functioning and delaying his consent for the Bill to establish a university in Kumbakkonam in the name of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

In a social media post, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said the party’s MLAs would not attend the event to condemn the Governor for acting “against the people of Tamil Nadu and the rights of the State” since assuming office, and for ‘deliberately delaying’ the Bill to establish Kalaignar University in Kumbakkonam.

He also criticised the Election Commission for ‘inducing confusion’ in the electoral roll at the behest of the BJP-led Union government.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam accused the Governor of “persistently acting against the Constitution, federalism and the interests of the State” even after the Supreme Court ruled this year on the limits of gubernatorial powers.

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said the Governor had ‘failed to aid the State’s progress’ and had disregarded the Supreme Court’s observations. He too condemned the delay in forwarding the Karunanidhi University Bill and confirmed the CPI’s boycott.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan acknowledged the invitation to attend the function, but reiterated that his party would continue its practice of not participating.