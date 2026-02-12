DMK, allies stage state-wide stir against ‘anti-TN’ Union Budget

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) on Thursday staged state-wide protests against the Union Budget, alleging that it failed to address the concerns of farmers, workers and the common people.
In Chennai, leaders of various alliance parties participated in the demonstration and criticised the BJP-led Union government for neglecting key welfare sectors.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, speaking at the protest, said that after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the then AIADMK government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami accepted schemes such as NEET and UDAY.
"Now people are facing hardships due to policies implemented by the BJP-led Union government. During elections, AIADMK and BJP leaders will come with different faces seeking votes. People should not be misled and must teach them a fitting lesson in this election," he said.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam also criticised the Budget, stating that it failed to address pressing issues such as unemployment. He said that if the Union government was serious about implementing the 125-day rural employment guarantee scheme, it should have allocated Rs 4 lakh crore in the Budget. "Instead, only Rs 95,000 crore has been earmarked," he alleged.
Protests were held at multiple locations across the State. Leaders from VCK, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Indian Union Muslim League participated in protests, which were organised by the ruling DMK-led alliance.