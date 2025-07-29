DMK, allies open Chola front against Hindi ‘obsessed’ Centre

CHENNAI: The message from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the first week of the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament is loud and clear. The target is the ruling BJP and they will leave no stone unturned to up their ante against the saffron brigade, more so in the backdrop of a fledgling TVK ineffectually alleging a tacit understanding between the DMK and the BJP.

The INDIA bloc parties from Tamil Nadu are going all guns blazing against the BJP vis-à-vis some of their favourite topics. From Rajendra Cholan to anti-Hindi imposition and financial rights, and most recently the Pahalgam issue, the DMK and its allies are getting on the nerves of the BJP with comfortable ease, and, in the process, making their voice heard within and outside both houses of the Parliament.

Even while raising the Pahalgam issue in the Lok Sabha, DMK deputy general secretary and Nilgiris MP A Raja said, “I don’t know Hindi. I cannot understand either. But I am an Indian. There was only pride in the statement made by the Union defence, external affairs and home ministers in the Parliament, but there was no thought in it. They have made it a practice always to blame Nehru and Indira.”

Only a day ago, DMK Parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “PM was in Tamil Nadu. Suddenly, before every election, they discover great love and pride in Tamil culture. A few months before that, they did not want to acknowledge the greatness of the Keezhadi findings.”

CPM MP from Madurai, Su Venkatesan, echoed similar sentiments on the Pahalgam debate and said, “The country is in our mind. But, only the election is in your (BJP) mind. The entire nation is united against the Pahalgam attack.” The likes of P Wilson in Rajya Sabha, and a host of other party and alliance MPs in the Lok Sabha were uncompromisingly critical of the BJP on issues related to Pahalgam, fund devolution to the states by the union, GST structure, and non-allotment of railway projects to the State.