DMK, AIADMK not bothered about Tamil Nadu's welfare, says Madras HC judge

CHENNAI: Both the rulling party DMK and the opposition party AIADMK are not bothering about the welfare of the State, but only finding fault on each other, opined the Madras High Court and quashed a defamation case filed against former minister Sellur K Raju.

The persons from responsible political parties should maintain the dignity and they should be a role model to the younger generations, said Justice P Velmurugan while quashing the pending case against the former minister.

It is unfortunate that the present day order of the country is that every political party demeaning other political parties, this case is not exceptional to that fact, observed the judge and held that the statement of Sellur K Raju is not defamation in nature.

In May, 2023 AIADMK convened a huge protest against the ruling party at Madurai.

While addressing the crowd, the petitioner Sellur Raju, attacked the ruling government and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

He alleged that the State government is not eligible and failed to deliver the election promises.

Based on the statements the Madurai police lodged a defamation case against Raju, under sections 499 and 500 of IPC, on the ground that his statement demeaned the CM and his governance.

Since the case is pending before the principal district court Madurai, Sellur Raju moved the petition to quash the case.

The petitioner submitted that being a leader of the opposition party he discharged his democracy duty and had no intention to demean the State.

He claimed that the case was falsely implicated against him with political motive and sought to quash it.