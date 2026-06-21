DMK, AIADMK could function as one party in future, says CPM's Shanmugam

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tamil Nadu State Secretary Shanmugam has said it would not be surprising if the DMK and AIADMK merged and functioned as a single party in the future, according to a Maalaimalar report.
Shanmugam made the remarks during an interview to a YouTube channel, excerpts of which were later shared on his X page.
The CPM leader said his party's decision to ally with or oppose the DMK and AIADMK would depend on the prevailing political situation.
He said electoral alliances were based on mutual benefit and victory, and therefore there was no room for the term "betrayal" when parties took political decisions.
According to Shanmugam, alliance decisions were taken in line with political developments and the wishes of the people.
Shanmugam also criticised what he described as attacks by DMK supporters on parties that leave the alliance.
He said the DMK leadership should restrain those making such remarks and added that political parties were free to take decisions based on changing circumstances.
He further said the DMK had inducted parties such as the DMDK into its alliance during previous elections because it lacked sufficient strength to secure victory on its own.
While stating that the DMK and AIADMK could not be viewed as identical in terms of ideology and policy, Shanmugam alleged that Dravidian parties no longer fully adhered to their traditional principles.
He claimed that, in pursuit of electoral gains, they had not taken strong positions against caste-based discrimination and honour killings and had compromised on several of their principles.
"In such a situation, it would not be surprising if the DMK and AIADMK merged and functioned as a single party in the future," he said