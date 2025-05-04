DMDK veterans sulk over post for Captain’s son

CHENNAI: In a major set back to the DMDK, two former MLAs, long term loyalists of party founder Vijayakanth, have openly expressed dissent against the decision of party general secretary Premalatha over the appointment of Vijaya Prabhakaran.

Vijaya Prabhakaran’s annoinment as youth wing secretary, a post that was earlier held by former Egmore MLA Nalla Thambi, hasn’t gone done well with the veterans. Similarly Anagai Murugesan, another former MLA was also relieved from the post of party treasurer.

“I have been working with the Captain (Vijayakanth) since DMDK’s inception. For more than 43 years, I was associated with the fan club. At present, the people who hold state-level responsibilities are younger than I am. I am deeply hurt, but will continue in DMDK,” Anagai Murugesan told his party functionaries. Meanwhile, K Nalla Thambi has written a letter to Premalatha requesting her to relieve him from the party post, even while ‘appreciating’ the appointment of Vijaya Prabhakaran.