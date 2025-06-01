DMDK to decide on alliance in Jan 2026, says Premalatha Vijayakant

CHENNAI: Even as the AIADMK declared that the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) remains part of its alliance, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Sunday clarified that her party will take a final call on its alliance only in January 2026.

Her statement comes in the wake of the AIADMK nominating I S Inbadurai and M Dhanapal as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections, and not giving a seat to DMDK.

Speaking to reporters at the DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu, Premalatha said, “During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK had made a written promise of allocating five Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to us. Edappadi K Palaniswami gave us this assurance. However, they did not specify when the Rajya Sabha seat would be allotted. Now they say it will be in 2026. As the leading party in the alliance, it is their duty to make such announcements.”

Reiterating that politics is intrinsically linked to elections, she added, “Now that the AIADMK has stated its position, the DMDK will also fulfil its duty in 2026, ahead of the Assembly polls. We will announce our alliance decision on January 9, 2026, during our party’s state conference in Cuddalore.”

Premalatha also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister M K Stalin and the DMK for passing a condolence resolution for late DMDK founder ‘Captain’ Vijayakant.

“They paid tributes and stood with us in our moment of grief. We will always remember that,” she said, hinting at a possible shift towards the DMK-led front.

The DMDK, she noted, would focus on strengthening its organisational structure over the next six months before making any alliance decisions.