DMDK to chart poll strategy in Dharmapuri meeting

CHENNAI: With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) is set to deliberate on its political roadmap and alliance strategies during a general council meeting on April 30 at Palacode in Dharmapuri district.

In an official announcement on Monday, the party said the general council meeting and executive council meeting would be held in Palacode.

According to DMDK headquarters, the meeting will be presided over by party general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, who is expected to address party leaders and cadres on key decisions concerning the party's future, electoral preparations, and prospective alliances.

"The meeting will witness the participation of key party leaders, including high-level committee members, state and district-level secretaries, former MLAs, executive and general council members, as well as party representatives from union territories and neighbouring states such as Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Andaman," the statement read.