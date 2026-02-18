DMDK set to provide shot in arm for AIADMK-led alliance

It is said that the decision was taken by party general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth during the final round of discussions held on the sidelines of the Mahashivaratri event organised by the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan and senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani, a key aide of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Leaders of the BJP and the AIADMK have been engaged in efforts to bring the DMDK into the alliance. Senior AIADMK leader and former Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan had earlier expressed confidence that the party would join the front.