DMDK Gen Secy Premalatha Vijayakanth thanks Modi, Shah for their tributes

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their tributes to late leader Captain Vijayakanth and their support towards her family.



"Your considerate gesture of reaching out with words of comfort, despite differing political affiliations, has played a crucial role in easing the pain caused by the untimely loss of our beloved Captain, " Premalatha said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Despite varying political affiliations, it was so thoughtful of you to send me your kind words of supports and thereby helping me in healing the wounds caused due to the untimely demise of our beloved Captain, " she said in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier in December 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah wrote a letter to Premalatha expressing their condolences and tribute to the late DMDK founder Captain Vijayakanth.