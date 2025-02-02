DMDK district secretaries to meet on Feb 7 for 25th Flag Day prep

CHENNAI: The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Sunday announced that it will be convening a meeting of its district secretaries on February 7 at its headquarters in Koyambedu here.

The meeting, scheduled to commence at 10 am, will be chaired by the party's general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakant.

According to a statement released by the party, the meeting has been convened to discuss various crucial matters in preparation for the 25th annual Flag Day celebration, which is slated to take place on February 12.

The party has emphasised the importance of this meeting, requesting all district secretaries to attend without fail.

The DMDK's Flag Day celebration is a significant event in the party's calendar, and this meeting is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the party's strategy and preparations for the occasion.