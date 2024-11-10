DMDK-AIADMK pact intact unlike DMK-led front which will crumble before 2026 polls, says Premalatha

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Sunday asserted that the party’s alliance with AIADMK is intact and will continue for the 2026 Assembly elections too.

Talking to reporters, after conducting the DMDK district secretaries meeting at the party headquarters in Koyambedu here, Premalatha Vijayakanth said, "The alliance between DMDK and AIADMK is going strong. Both the parties are working together in a friendly manner."

Premalatha dubbed the DMK government as a rented one and made a jibe over hiring boats (for flood relief), buses and fishermen (for monsoon rescue). She also said the DMK-led INDIA bloc has many flaws. "They (DMK-led front) are brainwashing voters saying that they are confident of winning 200 Assembly seats in the 2026 polls using their power and influence of money. But their alliance, which has many flaws, will vanish before the Assembly polls," she added.

Exuding confidence, the DMDK leader said the AIADMK-led alliance will win all the 234 Assembly seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Elaborating on her action plans for the 2026 polls, the DMDK leader said the party is drawing an election strategy for the upcoming local body elections and Assembly elections.

"We will meet voters from January 2025. We're also planning to conduct a mega-conference. We have started the poll work from today by appointing election in-charges. My tour schedule will be announced in January," she said.

Responding to the reporter's question that all the political parties including the ruling DMK have started their poll work responding to a possible impact of Vijay's political entry, while DMDK is yet to set its sail, Premalatha said it is a misconception to say that every political party is engaged in immediate field work after Vijay's conference.

She further informed reporters that her son Vijaya Prabhakaran's elevation in the party would be discussed in the upcoming general council and executive council meeting.

Earlier, in the district secretaries meeting, the party adopted 10 resolutions including the implementation of prohibition in the State.