Divisive remarks may hurt workers' livelihood, warn DMK’s allies

CHENNAI: The DMK’s allies, Congress, CPM and VCK, on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleging during his Bihar election campaign that Bihari workers were being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

The leaders called the charge baseless, divisive and intended to stoke regional hatred for electoral advantage. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said the PM’s comments were deeply painful and unbecoming of someone holding the nation’s highest office. He said thousands of Bihari workers had publicly expressed their love for TN and gratitude towards its people. “Many have said they have learnt Tamil and become part of the Tamil community. They came here because there were no job opportunities in Bihar, and this land feeds them. The PM has chosen to malign TN and its people for political gain,” he said.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the PM’s statement was “a shameless lie filtered through the political sieve of deception.” He said that by spreading such falsehoods, Modi was not only trying to sow communal discord but also undermining the livelihoods of Bihari migrant workers. “The workers should realise that it is the Prime Minister himself who is shovelling mud on their employment opportunities and daily bread,” he said.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said the PM’s claims were entirely without evidence. “Has any Bihari worker filed a complaint? Has any such case been registered in Tamil Nadu? The Prime Minister should show proof before making such sweeping allegations,” he said. He pointed out that lakhs of migrant workers from Bihar and other northern states had been living and working peacefully across the State.