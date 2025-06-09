‘Divisive politics of BJP won’t succeed in TN; Amit Shah sought to instigate communal clashes & disturb L&O’

CHENNAI: Reiterating that the divisive politics of the BJP will not succeed in Tamil Nadu, DMK deputy general secretary and Nilgiris MP A Raja on Monday said that senior BJP leader Amit Shah spoke in a manner unbecoming of the office of the Union Home Minister to instigate communal clashes and disturb the Law and Order (L&O) situation in Tamil Nadu to score political brownie points.

Issuing a point by point rebuttal to the union home Minister a day after he trained his guns at the ruling DMK during his one day political visit to Madurai on Sunday, A Raja said that Amit Shah spoke in a manner not befitting the office of the union home Minister.

His speech at Madurai does not bode well for federalism or centre-state relations. The union minister spoke with the intention to incite communal clashes and disturb the law and order situation of the state. The people of Tamil Nadu will not accept his speech,” remarked Raja, in a hurriedly convened press conference at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam early on Monday.

Raja also added that Chief Minister M K Stalin was implementing welfare schemes despite the union government denying the state’s rightful share of funds. Unable to tolerate this, the state BJP has brought Amit Shah to engage in such disgusting political acts, said Raja.

TN is haven of peace; PM, Shah shamelessly silent on Manipur

Reacting to a specific query on the union home Minister flagging the law and order issue in the state, the DMK deputy general secretary said that Tamil Nadu was a haven of peace.

Sarcastically wondering if the union home Minister was aware of the situation in Manipur, Raja said, “The Prime Minister and home Minister, who are unable to respond to those questions, are shamelessly talking about the Law order situation of Tamil Nadu, which is a heaven of peace.

On Amit Shah’s claim that the fund allocation to the state increased manifold during the BJP regime since 2014, Raja asked, “What is the direct tax collection during the tenure of Manmohan Singh and now. The direct tax collection has increased four fold. so, whatever they claim to have allocated must be multiplied by four.”

Asked about the BJP claim that the Dmk was scared of Shah, a witty DMK deputy general Secretary said, “All kinds of communal campaign and divisive politics unleashed by them have failed in TN. We are only amused by their sight. The PM visited Tamil Nadu five times, even for Tiruppur municipal corporation polls. Have you ever seen it happen anywhere? We are not scared of any Shah. We are only firm that the political ideology behind Modi and Shah must not take shape in Tamil Nadu.”

Specifically asked about KK Shah reference of the BJP leaders, the DMK deputy general secretary said, “We are not bothered about any Shah. Even that Shah (KK Shah) offered to extend the DMK tenure by two years if we accepted the emergency. But we didn’t. We didn’t yield to him. We dared him to dissolve our government. After that MGR might have won in 1977. That is a different story. But we didn’t allow the Congress rulers to succeed in Tamil Nadu then. Be it any Shah, we will not dare them. We will not be cowed down by them.”

On the BJP trying to replicate victory of north in TN in 2026, he said, “This is not Maharashtra or Delhi. This is Tamil Nadu. As long as the DMK remains here, it will not allow communal politics to gain roots in Tamil Nadu.” Raja also added that the union home Minister must visit Tamil Nadu more frequently because the more they visited the higher the votes of the DMK soared.

CM Stalin will defeat any alliance you forge

Reacting to a specific query on the BJP-ADMK alliance trying to woo more parties to the fold, Raja said, “You may forge any kind of alliance you like, we have the potential to face it. Our Chief Minister can fight and defeat any alliance you forge.”

Murugan conference to instigate communal clashes

Regarding the Murugan conference the saffron groups are proposing to hold in Madurai shortly, the DMK deputy general secretary recalled the successful murugan conference organised by the state HR & CE department earlier and said, “They are organising the conference to divide people and instigate communal riots and gain politically from it. People of Madurai have rejected it.”

When reporters drew his attention to Amit Shah’s claims about the BJP regime’s contribution to Tamil, Raja said, “If they claim to have done so much for tamil, why are they not accepting the Keezhadi report. If the report is deficient you may point out the deficiencies or errors.

But, why did they transfer Amarnath Ramakrishnan thrice? They don’t want to publish the Keezhadi report establishing the antiquity of Tamil civilisation. The People of Tamil Nadu will teach them a lesson.”