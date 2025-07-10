Divert Kollidam water to lakes, urges Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to take measures to prevent excess water from the Kollidam river from entering the sea.

In a statement, the senior leader said that farmers have protested to release water into parched lakes in Sengipatti and Poothalur in Thanjavur district.

"The farmers have protested to stop Kollidam water from going into the sea. Lakes and tanks close to Kallanai Dam are dried up," he added.

He demanded that the government divert excess water through the Mayanur Shutter to fill up nearby lakes.

"By doing this, 85 lakes and ponds can be saved," he suggested.

In a separate statement, Anbumani alleged noon meal organiser, Parijatham, committed suicide in Vellore district following torture from officials and a teacher.

"She left a suicide note addressed to the district collector. Despite this, no action has been taken. Instead, police and the government are trying to protect the accused. The government should arrest them and provide relief to the family," he urged.