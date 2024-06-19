Diversion, short termination and rescheduling of express trains announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains operated from or to Tamil Nadu would be diverted and short terminated and rescheduled due to engineering works, said a Southern Railway statement.



Train No. 12291 Yesvantpur – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Yesvantpur at 22.45 hrs on 21 June, Train No. 12692 Sai P Nilayam - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Sai P Nilayam at 19.00 hrs on 22 June, Train No. 12682 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving Coimbatore at 23.30 hrs on 21 June would be diverted and short terminated at Chennai Beach instead of Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 12676 Coimbatore – Dr MGR Chennai Central Kovai Superfast express leaving Coimbatore at 15.15 hrs from 20 June to 26 June will be short terminated at Perambur. The train will be partially cancelled between Perambur and Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 22640 Alappuzha – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express leaving Alappuzha at 15.20 hrs from 20 to 25 June will be short terminated at Avadi. The train will be partially cancelled between Avadi and Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 06509 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur Humsafar Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 07.50 hrs on 24 June will be diverted to run via Perambur, Vyasapadi and Korukkupet skipping stoppage at Dr MGR Chennai Central.

Train No. 12842 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Howrah Superfast Express scheduled to leave at 07.00 on 26 June will be rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 08.45 hrs, added the statement.