Diversion of trains between Velankanni, Vasco Da Gama announced; check details

CHENNAI: A pair of express trains operated between Velankanni and Vasco Da Gama would be diverted as a part of a 90-day line block in the Castle Rock-Kulem section notified by the Southwestern Railway zone.

Train 07315 Vasco Da Gama – Velankanni – Vasco Da Gama special scheduled to leave Vasco Da Gama at 2.10 pm on March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, and April 7 and 14 will be diverted to run via Madgaon, Mangaluru Junction, Shoranur and Erode skipping stoppages at Sanverdam Church, Kulem, Castle Rock, Londa, Dharwad, Hubballi, Haveri, Ranibennur, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tiptur, Tumkur, Chik Banavar, Banaswadi, SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet and Salem. Additional stoppages will be provided at Kuda and Udupi.

Train 07316 Velankanni – Vasco Da Gama special scheduled to leave Velankanni at 6.30 pm on March 4, 11, 18, and 25, and April 1, 8 and 15 will be diverted to run via Erode, Shoranur, Mangaluru Jn and Madgaon skipping stoppages at Salem, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram, SMVT Bengaluru, Banaswadi, Chik Banavar, Tumkur, Tiptur, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Ranibennur, Haveri, Hubballi, Dharwad, Londa, Castle Rock, Kulem and Sanverdam Chruch. Additional stoppages will be provided at Udupi and Kuda.