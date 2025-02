Diversion of train services announced due to non-interlocking works in Vijayawada division; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified for diversion of train services due to non-interlocking works automatic section between Nuzvict Valur and Buru Vijayawada division.

1. Train No. 12842 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Shalimar Coromandel Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 07.00 am on 08 February will be diverted to run via Vijayawada, Gudivada and Nidadavolu skipping stoppages at Eluru and Tadepalligudam

2. Train No. 12841 Shalimar - Dr MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express leaving Shalimar at 03.15 pm on 07 February will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Gudivada and at Tadepalligudem and Eluru Vijayawada skipping stoppages

3. Train No. 22807 Santragachi - Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast AC Express leaving Santragachi at 06.00 pm on 07 February will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppage at Tadepalligudem

4. Train No. 13351 Dhanbad - Alappuzha Express leaving Dhanbad at 11.35 am on 07 February will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppages at Tadepalligudem and Eluru

5. Train No. 12889 Tatanagar SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express (running via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Tatanagar at 06.15 pm on 07 February will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Gudivada and Vijayawada

6. Train No. 12509 SMVT Bengaluru - Guwahati Express (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur) leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 11.40 pm on 07 February will be diverted to run via Vijayawada, Gudivada and Nidadavolu