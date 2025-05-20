Diversion, additional stoppage for several express trains in Salem division announced, Check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the diversion of train services due to Fixed Time Corridor Block for engineering works in Salem division. Additionally stoppages will be provided at Podanur for 3 minutes.

- Train No 17230 Secunderabad - Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express scheduled to leave Secunderabad at 12.20 pm will be diverted to run via Irugur and Podanur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur with timings 07.57 (Arr)/08.00 (Dep) am on May 24 and 26

- Train No 13351 Dhanbad - Alappuzha Express scheduled to leave Dhanbad at 11.35 am, will be diverted to run via Irugur and Podanur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur with timings 08.27 (Arr)/08.30 (Dep) am on May 23 and 25

- Train No 22504 Dibrugarh - Kanniyakumari Vivek Express scheduled to leave Dibrugarh at 07.35 am will be diverted to run via Irugur and Podanur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur with timings 10.42 (Arr)/10.45 (Dep) am on May 22 and 24

- Train No 16159 Tambaram - Mangaluru Central Express scheduled to leave Tambaram at 11.50 pm on will be diverted to run via Irugur and Podanur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur with timings 09.44 (Arr)/09.45 (Dep) am hrs on May 24 and 26

- Train No 22644 Patna - Ernakulam Express scheduled to leave Patna at 02.00 pm will be diverted to run via Irugur and Podanur skipping stoppage at Coimbatore.

Additional stoppage will be provided at Podanur with timings 10.27 (Arr)/10.30 (Dep) am on May 23 and 25

- Train No 18190 Ernakulam Jn - Tatanagar Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam Jn at 07.15 am will be diverted to run via Podanur, Coimbatore and Irugur on May 25