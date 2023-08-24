District cops warn against overloading of vehicles

CHENGALPATTU: District police have warned vehicles carrying excess loads or carrying more passengers than permitted and vehicles that operate without a license that strict action would be initiated against them including seizure of their vehicles and a hefty fine.

District traffic officer Sundaramurthy, traffic inspector Hamida Bhanu and Thirukazhukundram traffic inspector Murali engaged in vehicle inspection on Chengalpattu bypass road on Wednesday when they intercepted several autos and share autos carrying children above the permitted number of passengers.

They seized three vehicles that violated the rules and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The cops further warned that any vehicle owners breaking the rules will be dealt with in a strict manner.