Distribute toor dal, palm oil through ration shops: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Alleging that toor dal and palm oil are not being supplied through PDS ration shops for the last two months, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to take measures to ensure unhindered supply of food items.

In a statement, Anbumani said that despite the government issuing an explanation regarding the reason and promising, toor dal and palm oil is yet to be distributed.

"Toor dal is being sold at Rs. 30 per kg and palm oil is being sold at Rs. 25 per kg in PDS shops. Since mid-April, both the items have not been given. In some shops, only two items are distributed, " he added.

Saying that toor dal is priced at Rs. 180 per kg and palm oil is Rs. 125 per kg in the outside market, the public are forced to spend more for the commodities.

"Moreover, due to the increase in demand, prices are increasing in the outside market. The government should ensure continuous supply of toor dal and palm oil in PDS shops and distribute May month's allocation together with June month's allocation, " Anbumani urged.

In a separate statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss requested the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) not to drop the elevated corridor project connecting Perungalathur and Chengalpattu.