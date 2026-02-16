Disrespect should always be called out: Trisha condemns BJP State President Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: A few days ago, during a media interaction, BJP Tamil Nadu President Nainar Nagendran passed a remark on actor-politician Vijay, dragging Trisha's name. He faced heavy criticism and backlash from various quarters for the insensitive comment stating that Vijay should come out of his house, especially Trisha's house.
Breaking her silence, Trisha has now issued a statement from the office of her lawyer, condemning the comment and shared that disrespect should and always be called out.
The statement read, "This is with reference to the distasteful comment about my client which is circulating in the media. My client never expected that such distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State's political space. My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party neither does she intend to be. Further, just as my client had continuously maintained in the past, she has always taken a neutral stand when it comes to politics."
It also added, "My client wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment. Further and most importantly, it is common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse." The statement concluded with the request to not draw Trisha's name into matters that do not concern her.
The controversy erupted after Nagenthran, while commenting on Vijay’s political entry and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a personal reference to the actor that was widely circulated on social media. Nagenthran had come under attack from various quarters, including DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi for his remarks. Earlier in the day, Nagenthran had claimed he never meant to hurt anyone, while talking to reporters in Madurai.