Disqualify teachers involved in sexual abuse: Manapparai MLA

TIRUCHY: The education department should immediately disqualify the teachers who are involved in sexual abuse cases, said the Manapparai MLA P Abdul Samad here on Saturday.

The Manapparai MLA Abdul Samad said the sexual abuse case at a private school in Manapparai has created a flutter among the people as well as the parents. Despite the arrest of the accused, the education department should initiate stringent action against the culprits.

“Those teachers whoever is involved in sexual abuse cases should be disqualified immediately and they should not enter into the school by any chance,” the MLA said.

He appealed to Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to instruct the officials to conduct periodical review meetings in the schools and hear the students and their parents speak. “Everyone has to safeguard the girl children,” he added.