Dismantling of 110-year-old Pamban lift bridge begins

RAMANATHAPURAM: The dismantling of the 110-year-old Pamban railway lift bridge began on Thursday, with officials planning to complete the removal within four months.
The Railways has awarded the tender to a private company, and the work is being carried out through Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). Funds have been allocated for the project. In the first phase, the central lift span of the bridge is being dismantled.
A railway official said, “The Railways have ordered the complete dismantling of the old Pamban railway bridge. The tender has been awarded to a private company, and work has now begun. In the first phase, the lift span at the central portion is being removed. All connecting rods of the lift span will soon be brought along the track using a heavy crane, and the span will be cut and removed in sections. The lift span is planned to be fully dismantled within four months.
“Only after the removal of the lift span will ships and boats be allowed to pass through that section. After completing the dismantling of the lift span, work will begin to remove the iron girders and tracks in other portions of the bridge. The Railways has not yet made any official announcement regarding where the removed lift span will be placed,” he said.
The old railway bridge, located over the Pamban sea, has crossed 110 years. A new railway bridge was constructed adjacent to it for Rs 645 crore and has been inaugurated and brought into use. All trains to and from Rameswaram are currently operating through the new bridge.
As the dismantling work progressed, residents and tourists were seen watching the removal of the lift span from the road bridge.