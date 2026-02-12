Dismantling of 110-year-old Pamban lift bridge begins

The Railways has awarded the tender to a private company, and the work is being carried out through Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). Funds have been allocated for the project. In the first phase, the central lift span of the bridge is being dismantled.

A railway official said, “The Railways have ordered the complete dismantling of the old Pamban railway bridge. The tender has been awarded to a private company, and work has now begun. In the first phase, the lift span at the central portion is being removed. All connecting rods of the lift span will soon be brought along the track using a heavy crane, and the span will be cut and removed in sections. The lift span is planned to be fully dismantled within four months.