Disgruntled Dhinakaran walks out of NDA, blames Edappadi

CHENNAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday announced that his party would quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, citing the impossibility of uniting the supporters of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

“I had hoped that the supporters of Amma (the AIADMK factions) would come together for the 2026 elections. But the betrayer has prevailed. They are going around the State justifying the betrayal. How can our cadres accept this? There is no point in hoping for a merger. We will chart our own course,” he told reporters at Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district.

Without naming directly, Dhinakaran referred to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as the “betrayer” for expelling his aunt VK Sasikala and him from the party in 2017 after he assumed office as Chief Minister.

Dhinakaran’s announcement came on a day when BJP State leaders met Union Home Minister and former party president Amit Shah in New Delhi, where he directed them to expand NDA in Tamil Nadu and maintain a cohesive relationship with the AIADMK.

The AMMK’s decision comes in the wake of Palaniswami’s firm refusal to readmit the expelled leaders, despite efforts by senior BJP leader Amit Shah. Just last month, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam also walked out of the NDA, accusing the BJP of disrespect, despite repeatedly affirming his loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shah.

Dhinakaran said he would announce his next political move in December. The AMMK had earlier extended “unconditional support” to the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, declaring it was to ensure Mr. Modi’s re-election. However, Dhinakaran underlined that the 2026 Assembly elections would be “a different scenario.”