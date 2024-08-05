Discontinuing MBBS/BDS after counselling to attract Rs 10 lakh penalty

CHENNAI: The candidates who discontinue the MBBS/BDS course after the permitted resignation date in round 1 counselling - or anytime in later - should pay the discontinuation fee of Rs 10 lakh, said the selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education.

The candidates should also pay an additional security deposit amount of Rs 5 lakh for MBBS and Rs 2 lakh for BDS for participating in the stray round or subsequent rounds. This amount is not refundable, in case the candidate does not join the course after allotment.

The security deposit is charged to avoid the medical seats remaining vacant at the end of counselling.

It also added that those who avail seats under the 7.5 per cent preferential category for government school students are not allowed to exit MBBS or BDS courses. If any candidate who has availed 7.5 per cent preferential reservation discontinues the course after the stipulated time in round 1 counselling, or any time during or after the counselling process, they also have to pay Rs 10 lakh discontinuation fee.

Apart from that, they will also have to pay the amount which the government has incurred on their educational expenses including tuition fees, hostel fees, mess charges, university fees, and other fees.

The committee justified the discontinuation fee noting that each UG medical seat is a precious resource and the amount is charged in order to avoid such seats becoming vacant and to give opportunities for more students from government schools under 7.5 per cent preferential category.

If a candidate selects a seat in the final stray round of counselling but does not join the course within the stipulated time, she/he will have to pay the discontinuation fee of Rs 10 lakh.

Such candidates will have to also forfeit the security deposit and tuition fee, it added.

After registering as medical practitioners, the candidates should serve for a period of five years and in rural areas as directed by the government. Those who fail to serve in rural areas have to pay a sum of Rs 5 lakh as penalty.

Additionally, students who discontinue the course on or after the cut-off date fixed by the National Medical Commission or Dental Council of India should also pay a sum of Rs 10 lakh as penalty.