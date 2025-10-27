Discharge from Poondi reservoir increased to 4000 cusecs from Oct 27 morning

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rainfall and increased inflow into the Poondi reservoir, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has increased the discharge to 4000 cusecs from Monday 8 am and has issued an advisory, urging caution for villages and low-lying areas on both sides of the Kosasthalaiyar River.

Poondi Lake, officially known as the Poondi Sathyamoorthy Sagar Reservoir, is located in Tiruvallur district and is a key drinking water source for Chennai. It has a full capacity of 3,231 million cubic feet (MCF) at a depth of 35 feet.

Currently, the reservoir is receiving a significant inflow of 4,070 cusecs from various sources, including the Kesavaram Dam, Ilupair Dam, Poondi Inflow Canal, Kandaleru Canal, and its own catchment area.

As of Monday, the reservoir's water level was 33.27 feet, holding 2,601 million cubic feet of water.

Furthermore, due to water released from the Ammapalli Dam and expected additional rainfall, the reservoir's level had already risen to 33 feet. As a precaution, surplus water was released at a rate of 2,000 cusecs starting from 8:00 pm on Sunday.

Given the continued high inflow, the decision was made to increase the discharge to 4,000 cusecs from 8:00 am on Monday.

Residents in the following areas are advised to be cautious:

· Nambakkam, Krishnapuram, Othappai, Neyveli, Eraiyur, Bheemanthoppu, Korakkanthandalam, Somadevanpattu, Meiyur, Velliyur, Thamaraipakkam, Athur, Pandikkavanoor, Jaganathapuram, Pudukkuppam, Kannipalayam, Vannipakkam, Asuvanpalayam, Madiyur, Seemavaram, Vellivayalsavadi, Nappalayam, Edayansavadi, Manali, Manali New Town, Sadaiyanguppam.

· Low-lying areas on both sides of the Kosasthalaiar River, including Ennore.